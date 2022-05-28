Bruins jump out to early lead, fall to LSU Shreveport in weather-impacted NAIA World Series opener

Brenton Davis and Andrew Ishii each hit two-run homers but the Bellevue baseball team dropped its first game of the NAIA World Series Friday to LSU Shreveport, 8-4, in Lewiston, Idaho.

With the loss, Bellevue falls to 48-12 and slips into the loser's bracket. The Bruins play MidAmerica Nazarene at 2 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game.

LSU Shreveport ups its record to 52-6 on the season to remain in the winner's bracket. The Pilots face the winner of Southeastern-Georgia Gwinnet on Monday at 5 p.m.

Elijah Johnson's third strikeout of the game was his 150th of the season, making him just the second player in Bellevue history to reach that milestone. But he was only able to throw three innings, allowing three walks and no hits.

Conner Barnett delivered the game's first hit for the Bruins moments before a weather delay. Lightning and rain halted play in the top of the fourth and resumed after a four-hour, 58-minute rain delay.

After resuming, Barnett took second on a wild pitch before Davis delivered a two-run homer to center to put the Bruins up 2-0.

Allbry Major put the Pilots ahead in the home half of the fifth with a towering three-run homer and Austin McNicholas singled with the bases loaded in the sixth to push the Pilots' lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, McNicholas delivered a one-out double to score a run. Then Allbry Major hit his second long ball of the game one batter later to make it 8-2 for LSU Shreveport.

In Bellevue's half of the ninth, Ishii launched a two-run shot to left for his 12th home run of the year to cut the deficit to 8-4.

Kevin Miranda (13-1) worked four innings of relief to earn the win for LSU Shreveport. McGrane Pledger (10-4) suffered the loss for the Bruins.

