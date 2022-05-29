Bellevue survives elimination game, advances in NAIA Worlds Series

Alex Stufft dropped down a perfectly executed suicide squeeze to score Brenton Davis with the eventual game-winning run and Elijah Johnson came out of the bullpen to record his second save of the year as the Bellevue baseball team eliminated MidAmerica Nazarene 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.

For the second straight start, Alexandro Celiceo kept the Bruins' season alive firing 6.1 innings scattering three runs while punching out four batters. Catcher Brenton Davis was productive out of the cleanup spot, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie.

Bellevue moves on to face No. 2-seed Tennessee Wesleyan in another elimination game Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.

