Bellevue set to host NAIA baseball site for second year in a row; Concordia, Doane qualify with GPAC titles

The 46 qualifying teams for the NAIA national championship were released Thursday afternoon, including Concordia, Doane and Bellevue.

All teams will compete in 10 four- or five-team Opening Round sites, beginning Monday and concluding Thursday. The 10 site winners will advance to Lewiston, Idaho, for the NAIA World Series.

For the second straight season, Bellevue will host four teams at Don Roddy Field. The Bruins (45-10, 25-2 NSAA) enter the tournament ranked No. 6 in the final NAIA Coaches' poll after winning its conference championship.

The other teams in the bracket include Central Methodist (Mo.), Tabor (Kan.), Concordia and Judson (Ill.).

Concordia is making its fourth appearance in program history, all since Ryan Dupic took over as coach in 2017, after winning the GPAC championship in dramatic fashion this week. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs (36-15-1, 20-8) are assigned to the Bellevue Bracket for the second season in a row.

The bracket assignment sets up a potential rematch of the 2021 Opening Round when Concordia topped Bellevue in back-to-back games to advance to the World Series.

Concordia plays Judson on Monday at 11 a.m. and Bellevue will face the winner at 6 p.m.

Doane (37-12, 24-4) clinched a spot in the Opening Round after winning the GPAC regular-season championship. The Tigers are the third-seeded team in the Lewiston Bracket, hosted by Lewis-Clark State.

The other three teams in the bracket include Vanguard (Calif.), British Columbia and Saint Katherine (Calif.).

Doane will face Vanguard on Monday with first pitch set for 12:30 p.m.

