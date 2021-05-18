Bellevue jumps on Concordia early to reach NAIA Bellevue Regional baseball final

Bellevue jumped to an early six-run lead en route to a 7-3 win against Concordia in the NAIA baseball tournament Tuesday at Bellevue's Don Roddy Field.
The Bruins (41-16), who entered the Bellevue Regional as the four seed, will play for the regional championship at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bellevue took a 4-0 lead on Rigo Duarte's two-run homer in the second inning, and extended the lead to 6-0 in the third on Riley Baasch's two-run single.
Graham Cahill struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings, and Alexandro Celiceo earned his fourth save of the season.
Beau Dorman finished 3-for-4 with two runs batted in to lead the Bulldogs (39-10), who will play in an elimination game Wednesday morning.
After rain interrupted the day's first game in the O'Fallon bracket, Doane and Benedictine Mesa (Arizona) received a waiver of the local curfew and were scheduled to start their game 40 minutes after the first game concluded. The game was not complete at press time.
Fosgett earns top GPAC honor: Concordia's Jake Fosgett was named Great Plains Athletic Conference pitcher of the year, and Doane's Josh Oltmans was named the league's top coach.
Fosgett was one of five players to land on the all-GPAC first team for Concordia, which swept the regular-season and conference tournament championships.
Freshman second baseman and Waverly graduate Jay Adams, junior outfielder Keaton Candor, freshman outfielder Joey Grabanski and senior designated hitter Dorman also were named to the first team for the Bulldogs.
Doane had three players on the first team — sophomore first baseman Lukas White, senior third baseman and Lincoln Northeast graduate Talon Little, and junior outfielder and Arlington grad Andy Theiler.
Fosgett is 9-0 with a 1.36 earned-run average. Teams are only hitting .154 against him.
Oltmans, in his fifth season, led Doane to the NAIA Tournament. The Tigers, who were picked to finish seventh in the GPAC preseason poll, tied with Concordia for first place in the regular-season standings and finished runners-up in the GPAC Tournament.
Mount Marty catcher Billy Hancock was named the GPAC player of the year. The Wahoo graduate hit .429 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs while slugging .844.