Bellevue jumps on Concordia early to reach NAIA Bellevue Regional baseball final

Bellevue jumped to an early six-run lead en route to a 7-3 win against Concordia in the NAIA baseball tournament Tuesday at Bellevue's Don Roddy Field.

The Bruins (41-16), who entered the Bellevue Regional as the four seed, will play for the regional championship at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bellevue took a 4-0 lead on Rigo Duarte's two-run homer in the second inning, and extended the lead to 6-0 in the third on Riley Baasch's two-run single.

Graham Cahill struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings, and Alexandro Celiceo earned his fourth save of the season.

Beau Dorman finished 3-for-4 with two runs batted in to lead the Bulldogs (39-10), who will play in an elimination game Wednesday morning.

After rain interrupted the day's first game in the O'Fallon bracket, Doane and Benedictine Mesa (Arizona) received a waiver of the local curfew and were scheduled to start their game 40 minutes after the first game concluded. The game was not complete at press time.

Fosgett earns top GPAC honor: Concordia's Jake Fosgett was named Great Plains Athletic Conference pitcher of the year, and Doane's Josh Oltmans was named the league's top coach.