Bellevue baseball's season comes to an end at NAIA World Series

The Bellevue baseball team's (49-13) season came to a close Monday after a 3-2 loss against Tennessee Wesleyan (55-7) at the NAIA College World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.

Alec Ackerman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth for the Bruins' lone piece of offensive production. Ackerman's home run was his 19th of the season.

The Bruins had base hits in each inning from the third to the fifth, but couldn't cash in. In the third, two runners were in scoring position after a botched pickoff attempt and Bellevue came up empty.

Bellevue's Blake Crippen (11-4) pitched a complete game, striking out four batters, but allowing eleven hits, including a homer.

