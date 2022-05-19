 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Behind Celiceo, Bellevue ousts Concordia to reach NAIA World Series

  • Updated
  • 0

A baseball team from Nebraska was going to advance to the NAIA World Series. Alexandro Celiceo made sure it was Bellevue. 

Behind a four-run rally early in the game, the Bruins punched their ticket with a 5-2 win against Concordia in the championship game of an NAIA regional Thursday in Bellevue.

Concordia beat Bellevue 16-2 earlier Thursday, but since Bellevue hadn't yet lost in tournament play this week, the two teams regrouped for a winner-take-all matchup.

Josh Vaughn, Mathieu Sirois had RBI hits in the third, and the Bruins (47-10) tacked on two more runs on a wild pitch and a walk to give Bellevue a 4-0 lead. 

Celiceo took it from there. The Bruins pitcher worked around nine hits, allowing just one run through 7 1/3 innings. He struck out six.

The win secured Bellevue's 15th trip to the World Series.

Concordia (40-17) was seeking a return trip to Lewiston, Idaho, for the World Series. While the Bulldogs had activity on the bases — 10 hits, four walks — they stranded 10 batters and grounded into two rally-killing double plays.

People are also reading…

Concordia's Jaidan Quinn hit a solo homer in the eighth.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA appoints women referees to World Cup for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News