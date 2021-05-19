Bats keep Concordia's NAIA World Series hopes alive in Bellevue Regional

Like it has all season, Concordia was able to ride its offense in a 13-8 win against Bellevue to stay alive in the NAIA Bellevue baseball regional Wednesday in Omaha.

The No. 19 Bulldogs cranked out 14 hits, including three apiece from Keaton Candor and Jesse Garcia. Candor knocked in four runs as Concordia used a couple of big innings — five runs in the third and four in the eighth — to force a winner-take-all game.

Candor had two doubles and a three-run homer.

Bellevue (41-17) and Concordia will play at noon Thursday with the winner going to the NAIA College World Series.

Concordia (41-10) opened the day with an 11-10 walk-off win against MidAmerica Nazarene (41-16) in an elimination game.

MidAmerica Nazarene tied the game on a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning.

Concordia loaded the bases in the bottom half for Beau Dorman, who lined the game-winning single down the left-field line.

Doane's season came to a close late Tuesday night. The Tigers lost to Benedictine Mesa (Arizona) 7-1.

