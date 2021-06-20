Balls were flying out of TD Ameritrade Park in CWS. Then, Mississippi State and Texas played

Whether it was his fastball, slider or curveball, Bednar overpowered batter after batter with precision.

“I thought Will was excellent; he was able to command the fastball throughout the zone and once he got that slider going, it was just hard to sit on either pitch,” Lemonis said. "When he hit his groove about the third or fourth inning he was as good as I've seen him.”

While Bednar is a borderline first-round MLB prospect in his own right, Texas’ Ty Madden is one of the top college pitching prospects in the nation, and he projects to be a top-10 pick.

The Big 12 player of the year, Madden finished with 10 strikeouts of his own, but the Bulldogs managed to break through with a two-run fifth inning. Kamren James managed a leadoff walk and came around to score on a sacrifice fly before Brad Cumbest roped an RBI triple into the right-field corner for a 2-0 lead.

When Bednar finally exited the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, things didn’t get much easier for Texas (47-16). Mississippi State turned to its stopper out of the bullpen, freshman Landon Sims, and he didn’t disappoint. Texas managed three of its four total hits in the bottom of the ninth, including a solo home run that added tension to the game, but it couldn’t scratch across a tying run.