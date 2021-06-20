Balls were flying out of TD Ameritrade Park in CWS. Then, Mississippi State and Texas played

OMAHA — If any fans came to the ballpark expecting offense, they left sorely disappointed. If they came to see strikeouts, it was a game they’ll never forget.
Uncharacteristically for TD Ameritrade Park, baseballs have been flying out of the stadium with regularity in the opening weekend of the College World Series. With eight home runs hit in the tournament’s first three games and a steady 20 mph breeze blowing to straight center field, Mississippi State and Texas seemed poised to continue the trend Sunday night.
That is, until both starting pitchers took the mound.
Sunday night’s action featured a total of 33 strikeouts compared to just nine hits. Mississippi State’s Will Bednar led the way with 15 strikeouts, and he combined with Landon Sims for a CWS single-game record 21 team strikeouts in No. 7 Mississippi State’s 2-1 win over No. 2 Texas.
“It was pretty impressive against a really good team,” Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis said. “I grabbed Will after the game, handed him a game ball and I just told him, ‘That’s one of the better performances ever here.’”
The Mississippi State (46-16) lineup features offensive talents such as Rowdey Jordan and SEC player of the year Tanner Allen, but it was Bednar that stole the show in a matchup of MLB-ready pitching prospects.
Whether it was his fastball, slider or curveball, Bednar overpowered batter after batter with precision.
“I thought Will was excellent; he was able to command the fastball throughout the zone and once he got that slider going, it was just hard to sit on either pitch,” Lemonis said. "When he hit his groove about the third or fourth inning he was as good as I've seen him.”
While Bednar is a borderline first-round MLB prospect in his own right, Texas’ Ty Madden is one of the top college pitching prospects in the nation, and he projects to be a top-10 pick.
The Big 12 player of the year, Madden finished with 10 strikeouts of his own, but the Bulldogs managed to break through with a two-run fifth inning. Kamren James managed a leadoff walk and came around to score on a sacrifice fly before Brad Cumbest roped an RBI triple into the right-field corner for a 2-0 lead.
When Bednar finally exited the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, things didn’t get much easier for Texas (47-16). Mississippi State turned to its stopper out of the bullpen, freshman Landon Sims, and he didn’t disappoint. Texas managed three of its four total hits in the bottom of the ninth, including a solo home run that added tension to the game, but it couldn’t scratch across a tying run.
Texas may be the program with the most-ever College World Series appearances (37), but the six-time national champions haven’t found success as of late. The Longhorns only offensive success came in the bottom of the ninth inning with a Mike Antico solo home run, and a pair of singles.
The Longhorns’ last victory in a CWS game was exactly seven years ago on June 20, 2014, and they’ll have to wait two more days to try again. Texas went winless in its only trip under David Pierce in 2018, and the Longhorns are now in danger of another lackluster 0-2 performance in Omaha.
“We’ll continue to go into battle with guys that are preparing right, we just have to keep improving and we’ll go into battle again,” Texas coach David Pierce said. “We don’t need to listen to the noise, we know what happened.”
Mississippi State has been an Omaha regular in the past few years, and team leaders such as Jordan know just how important it is to open the tournament with a win. The Bulldogs have now won their opening game in each of the last three College World Series.
“This is our third trip to Omaha, winning all three games on opening night and then coming up short two years in a row,” Jordan said. “So, I think you celebrate a little bit, but then you put it behind you. And that's what we're going to tell younger guys, say, look, guys, we've been here; we didn't get it done, so let's just keep playing good.”
Texas will play No. 3 Tennessee in an elimination game Tuesday at 1 p.m., while Mississippi State advances to face Virginia at 6 p.m. Tuesday.