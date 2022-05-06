An unlikely hero lifts Doane past Midland with key hit in GPAC Tournament opening round

CRETE — On Friday night, the Doane baseball team did what it's done throughout the season.

Find a way — any way — to win.

Brett Meyer's two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning lifted Doane to a 4-3 win over Midland in the opening round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament.

“I just put myself in the situation that we do in batting practice all the time with runners in scoring position,” Meyer said. “You just got to get the job done. I sat back on a curveball and was able to put it through the hole and score two.”

Meyer’s single came after Drew Norsen had a hit and Luke LaChance reached on an error to put two runners in scoring position in the decisive eighth. Meyer's hit took a favorable Tiger bounce.

“That’s just baseball sometimes,” Doane coach Josh Oltmans said. “We came out on the better end of that hop and that was unfortunate for them. But the one thing we did though, is we capitalized on that.”

Meyer, a sophomore from Seward, finished with two hits out of the No. 9 spot.

“I could not be happier for that guy,” Oltmans said. “He just grinded some at-bats. He’s made some late-season adjustments and he’s had some clutch hits for us all year. None more clutch than that though.”

Each team scored a pair of runs in the first. But after that, Doane’s Julian Vargas retired 17 of the next 19 batters he faced to lock down the game. Vargas exited the game with 12 strikeouts, a season high.

“He’s been a dog on the mound,” Oltmans said. “He came out and honestly, wasn’t feeling great and he got touched up a little bit. But the character that he showed to be able to come back and compete and just shut it down.

“That guy is a competitor. You give him a close game; he likes those things.”

Doane (36-10) won the conference’s regular-season championship and arrives in the postseason with lofty expectations of winning the conference tournament.

The Tigers are up for it, too.

“We have those expectations and sometimes guys come out a little bit tight when you have those expectations. And I think that happened today,” Oltmans said. “I think this only adds to the expectations when you find a way when you are at your best. That is what good teams find a way to do.”

Doane hosts Jamestown at 9 a.m. Saturday as the tournament continues.

Briefly

Friday's Concordia bracket games were postponed because of wet field conditions in Seward. The host Bulldogs will play Northwestern at 1:30 p.m. If they win, they'll play Mount Marty or Briar Cliff at 4 p.m. If Concordia loses, it will play at 6:30 p.m. in an elimination game.

