An offensive explosion, and later a walk-off win, lift Concordia into GPAC tourney final

A first-day stumble had Concordia needing to scratch through the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament losers' bracket if it wanted to repeat as champion.

Three wins later, the Bulldogs pulled themselves out of the hole and are in the conference tourney final after walking off Northwestern 5-4 on Monday night in Seward. Earlier in the day, Concordia blasted Northwestern 20-10 to force a winner-take-all game.

Concordia (35-15-1) will play Jamestown, which knocked out Doane, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Plum Creek Park in Seward, the site of last year's Concordia title run.

On Monday, the Bulldogs trailed Northwestern (22-27) 4-0 after two innings in the winner-take-all game of the Concordia bracket.

Jay Adams blasted a two-run shot to get Concordia on the board, but Adams' biggest hit came in the seventh, the game's final inning. His walk-off RBI single lifted Concordia to the win.

The Bulldogs' offense carried things in the first game. Joey Grabanski homered and drove in four runs, and Keaton Candor homered and drove in five.

Concordia lost to Northwestern 5-4 in Saturday's opening round before staving off elimination with three straight wins.

Concordia will play Jamestown (29-22) after the Jimmies defeated GPAC regular-season champion Doane 13-6 on Monday.

Justin Nevells had three hits for the Tigers, who automatically qualified for the NAIA Tournament.

