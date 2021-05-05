After never hitting a homer in high school, Talon Little finds a record-setting power switch at Doane

Little's excitement, and his folks' good-hearted ribbing were understandable after Little hit a home run off a senior teammate during fall practice of his freshman season.

"I got it out and I called my parents right after and was like, "I just hit a home run,'" Little said. "They were like, 'No way. No you didn't.'"

It didn't take long for Little to record his first home run in a real game. It came at Central Methodist in 2017. Little hit a freshman-record eight blasts that year. He hit five more as a sophomore and two in last year's COVID-shortened season.

What flipped the power on? It started with dedication to the weight room, Little said. He also was able to turn all of his energy and focus to baseball after playing three sports in high school.

"Obviously pitchers are throwing harder in college than in high school, so they supply a little bit of power, but I think my overall strength and ability with the bat in my hands, it just improved in college," said Little, who ranks second in the GPAC with 52 RBIs, and also has 12 doubles.

Baseballs have been flying out of Doane Ballfield Complex all spring, and it's not just Little doing the damage.