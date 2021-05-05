After never hitting a homer in high school, Talon Little finds a record-setting power switch at Doane

The bases were loaded with Tigers, so knowing there was nowhere to put him in a tie ballgame, Talon Little went fishing for a fastball.
The Doane third baseman fouled off a couple of pitches and worked a full count. And then, bingo, a slightly elevated fastball through the zone.
Little uncorked the ball to right field for a grand slam in the regular-season finale Sunday against Jamestown. He stepped onto home plate and then into the Doane record books.
It was Little's 15th home run of the season, a school record, and it helped lift the Tigers — picked to finish seventh in the preseason league poll — to a tie for first place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
"It was a pretty emotional moment, just a lot of energy, because at that point in the game we were tied," Little said. "(And) just with the extra motivation of them wanting to face me instead of Lukas (White), giving us a four-run lead, breaking the record and doing it that way, I was pretty hyped up."
Yes, Little can bash with the best of them. Interestingly, though, the power switch didn't come on for the 6-foot right-hander until he stepped foot on campus.
Little never hit a home run in high school at Lincoln Northeast. He could hit the gaps, he could hit the ball over the outfielders' heads, but, "no matter what it was, I just couldn't get one over the fence."
Little's excitement, and his folks' good-hearted ribbing were understandable after Little hit a home run off a senior teammate during fall practice of his freshman season.
"I got it out and I called my parents right after and was like, "I just hit a home run,'" Little said. "They were like, 'No way. No you didn't.'"
It didn't take long for Little to record his first home run in a real game. It came at Central Methodist in 2017. Little hit a freshman-record eight blasts that year. He hit five more as a sophomore and two in last year's COVID-shortened season.
What flipped the power on? It started with dedication to the weight room, Little said. He also was able to turn all of his energy and focus to baseball after playing three sports in high school.
"Obviously pitchers are throwing harder in college than in high school, so they supply a little bit of power, but I think my overall strength and ability with the bat in my hands, it just improved in college," said Little, who ranks second in the GPAC with 52 RBIs, and also has 12 doubles.
Baseballs have been flying out of Doane Ballfield Complex all spring, and it's not just Little doing the damage.
The Tigers (32-16-1) have mashed 68 home-run balls. Little has 15. The Tigers' leadoff hitter, Andy Theiler, has 14. White, the team's most dangerous hitter, has 10. So does freshman Joe Osborn. Nate Mensik, the nine-hole hitter, has seven.
"As a team, I think it helps because we know we can change a game with one swing of the bat," Little said. "It's nice to know that it could come from anyone."
Doane, which is hitting .336 as a team, hopes to turn its home field into a launching pad for one more weekend. The Tigers, who tied Concordia for the GPAC regular-season championship, will host half of the GPAC Tournament beginning Thursday. They'll begin with Northwestern at 3 p.m.
The GPAC Tournament winner will receive an automatic bid into the NAIA Tournament. Concordia will host the other four-team bracket.
Little said the Tigers, led by fifth-year coach Josh Oltmans, are excited about the opportunity to host more games.
"We had the opportunity to host my freshman year and we kind of choked it away the last weekend," said Little, who will attend physical therapy school at UNMC. "It's awesome that this team knows how to win and has gone through those things, and we weren't going to let it happen again."
