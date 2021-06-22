After being no-hit for 7 innings, Mississippi State breaks through to stun Virginia

Following a walk, Kellum Clark finally provided the breakthrough hit for Mississippi State in the eighth inning when he lashed a fastball into the right-field bullpen for a two-run homer. McGarry exited the game having struck out eight batters while allowing just one hit, and he still remained in line for a win with Virginia (36-26) holding onto a 4-2 lead.

The Bulldogs didn't stop there. A pair of base hits from Josh Hatcher and Rowdey Jordan brought Mississippi State’s best hitter, SEC player of the year Tanner Allen, to the plate with runners on second and third.

With first base available and one out, it would have been simple to walk Allen and hope for a double play.

Instead, Virginia opted to pitch to Allen, and he made them pay. Allen crushed a ball into the right-field bullpen for a 5-4 lead that sent Mississippi State’s fans into pandemonium.

“At this time of year everybody will have great staffs, so, it's nothing new,” Allen said on Friday. “No matter what happens throughout the game we've just got to keep battling, (putting) good at-bats together and doing our thing.”