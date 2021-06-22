After being no-hit for 7 innings, Mississippi State breaks through to stun Virginia

OMAHA — For most of the night, Mississippi State fans had nothing to cheer about.
The Bulldogs' star hitters were being dominated by Virginia’s winless pitcher, a light rain began to fall in Omaha and Mississippi State's chances of a late comeback were fading with every passing inning.
Less than 15 minutes after Virginia’s Griff McGarry continued his no-hitter into the eighth inning, there was no stopping the raucous cheers from the thousands of fans clad in maroon and white.
After being shut out for most of the game, a pair of eighth-inning home runs allowed No. 7 Mississippi State to overcome McGarry’s stellar effort in a 6-5 win over Virginia Tuesday at TD Ameritrade Park.
“They played with poise,” said Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis on Sunday. “We play in the SEC, and we play in as nice a park and crowds as you find, so there is a big deal about being in Omaha, but we've been on this stage a bunch and our kids are used to it.”
McGarry hadn’t won a game all season, but for seven-plus innings, he was in line to throw the first no-hitter at the College World Series since 1960. But, as is the case with most no-hit efforts, it became more difficult to maintain. Mississippi State (47-16) had its best swings against McGarry the third time through its lineup, with several deep fly balls serving as warnings.
Following a walk, Kellum Clark finally provided the breakthrough hit for Mississippi State in the eighth inning when he lashed a fastball into the right-field bullpen for a two-run homer. McGarry exited the game having struck out eight batters while allowing just one hit, and he still remained in line for a win with Virginia (36-26) holding onto a 4-2 lead.
The Bulldogs didn't stop there. A pair of base hits from Josh Hatcher and Rowdey Jordan brought Mississippi State’s best hitter, SEC player of the year Tanner Allen, to the plate with runners on second and third.
With first base available and one out, it would have been simple to walk Allen and hope for a double play.
Instead, Virginia opted to pitch to Allen, and he made them pay. Allen crushed a ball into the right-field bullpen for a 5-4 lead that sent Mississippi State’s fans into pandemonium.
“At this time of year everybody will have great staffs, so, it's nothing new,” Allen said on Friday. “No matter what happens throughout the game we've just got to keep battling, (putting) good at-bats together and doing our thing.”
It was the first time all game that Mississippi State had any semblance of momentum following a fast start for Virginia. Kyle Teel provided an RBI single in the first inning, while Chris Newell, Zack Gelof and Max Gotier drove in runs during the second inning. Fresh off a super-regional loss to Notre Dame in his last start, Bulldog starting pitcher Christian MacLeod allowed seven baserunners in a short 1 1/3 inning appearance.
Still, the Cavaliers will be left ruing missed opportunities that could have tilted the game even further in their favor. Virginia stranded runners on third base in the second, fourth and sixth innings and will now have to play an elimination game against Texas at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Virginia may be 6-0 in elimination games during its NCAA Tournament run this season, but head coach Brian O’Connor knows it’s difficult to rise out of the losers’ bracket in the CWS.
“If it comes down to it, you really don't gain an advantage unless you go 2-0, (because) you're at the same spot,” O’Connor said Monday.
Instead, Mississippi State possesses the decisive advantage in making the CWS Finals, because either Virginia or Texas would need two consecutive wins to eliminate the Bulldogs. Following a pair of gritty one-run wins, Mississippi State is one victory away from playing for a national title for the first time since 2013.
“I felt like last year we had the team to do it as well, so coming back this year is special,” Allen said.