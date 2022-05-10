Adams strikes again with another walk-off hit, sending Concordia back to NAIA tournament

There was no time for a curtain call for Jay Adams on Monday, when the Waverly product racked up 10 hits — including a walk-off — to help key three Concordia wins.

After all, the Bulldogs had more work to do.

But on Tuesday, Adams found himself in the same spot as he did roughly 24 hours earlier. Near first base at Plum Creek Park in Seward, with his teammates mobbing him in celebration.

Adams, who went 3-for-5, delivered another walk-off hit, this time sending Concordia to a 7-6 win against Jamestown in the Great Plains Athletic Tournament championship game in 10 innings.

The Bulldogs this time held on after a 6-3 lead vanished in the top of the seventh inning after Jamestown rallied with three runs to tie the game 6-6.

After scoreless innings in the eighth and the ninth Adams found himself in familiar territory with runners on first and third, lacing a two-out single to left field.

Carlos Benavides pinch-ran for Tanner Tompkins, who was issued a walk following a Ben Berg strikeout. Ty Nekoliczak advanced Benavides to third with a single through the right side. Teyt Johnson fouled out to the catcher to bring Adams to the plate.

Joey Grabanski added two hits, including a two-RBI double. He finished with three RBIs for the Bulldogs.

With the win, Concordia (36-15-1) earns an automatic berth to the NAIA Tournament for the second straight season.

The tournament begins Monday, giving Adams and his teammates some extra time to celebrate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0