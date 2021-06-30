A 'huge night for Mississippi State' at the CWS nets the school's first national title in any sport

OMAHA — When did the Mississippi State fans know it was over?

It might have been when the Bulldogs knocked one of the best pitchers in college baseball history, Kumar Rocker, out of the game with five runs over the first five innings Wednesday night.

It might have been when Kellum Clark smacked a no-doubt, three-run homer in the seventh inning. Or it might have been when their own star pitcher, Will Bednar, left to a roaring ovation after six innings of no-hit pitching, only to turn the ball to the team’s deadly closer, Landon Sims.

For the most confident Bulldog fans, it might have been the game’s opening run. Luke Hancock’s early sacrifice fly served to encourage the thousands of fans who roared, jumped around and refused to so much as sit still with Mississippi State at the plate.

For the pessimists in the crowd, there were no guarantees until the final out, a dribbler to third base that confirmed Mississippi State’s 9-0 win over Vanderbilt, and the school’s first-ever College World Series title.

“It means everything to all of us, our fans, our administration and our players; it’s just a huge night for Mississippi State,” Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said.