A 'huge night for Mississippi State' at the CWS nets school's first national title in any sport

The names of these Bulldogs will go down in history: Rowdey, Tanner, Kamren, Luke, Logan, Scotty, Lane, Kellum, Will, Brad, Preston and Landon, just to list a few.

“I'm just glad they'll finish as legends,” Lemonis said. “When you go to Starkville, Mississippi, around 20 years from now, they'll be remembered by everybody.”

So will Wednesday, June 30, 2021, which will go down in school history as the day that decades of dreams became reality. It’s when TD Ameritrade Park Omaha truly became “Dudy Noble North,” as many Bulldog fans affectionately refer to the stadium.

A few exuberant Bulldog fans may have tried to join in the postgame ceremony on the field, but the team brought the celebration to them with a lap around the stadium. They waved flags, clanked cowbells and gave out as many high-fives as humanly possible.

Base hits and home runs sent the Bulldog crowd into a frenzy during the game, but the championship performance all started on the mound with Bednar. He allowed zero hits in six innings of work and struck out four while retiring the last 15 batters he faced.

“You need somebody to get hot for you in the postseason, and we had that with Will tonight,” Lemonis said.