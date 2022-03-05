 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STATE COLLEGE TRACK

Allison Skala gives Doane another throws champion at NAIA indoors

Allison Skala gave Doane its second national championship in the throwing events at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.

Skala, a North Platte graduate, won the women's shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 6¼ inches, which came on the junior's fifth attempt.

Skala's win comes a day after Doane's Matthew Campbell repeated as indoor NAIA champion in the men's weight throw.

The Concordia women finished third in the team standings. Hastings was fourth and Doane was seventh.

A pair of Bulldogs placed in the top three of their respective events. Jordan Koepke claimed third in the women's 600-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 33.24 seconds. Rylee Haecker finished third in the 1,000 at 2:53.68.

Indiana Tech swept the men's and women's titles.

