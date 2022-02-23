After 24 years as NWU's athletic director, Zeff to retire in June

After overseeing two national championship runs, the growth of an athletic department and the transition to a new conference, Dr. Ira Zeff is stepping down as Nebraska Wesleyan's athletic director after 24 years.

He'll retire in June, the school announced Wednesday.

Under Zeff's watch, Nebraska Wesleyan won NCAA Division III national championships in men's golf (2006) and men's basketball (2018). They marked the school's first national championships in any sport. NWU won 50 conference championships and claimed the Great Plains Athletic Conference all-sports trophy six times.

NWU also became one of the most recognized schools in the country for academic excellence among its student-athletes. Nebraska Wesleyan had at least one CoSIDA Academic All-American in each year of Zeff's tenure, and 124 total since 2000, which ranks ninth nationally at all levels.

Zeff was at the forefront when Nebraska Wesleyan moved to the American Rivers Conference in 2016. At the time, Wesleyan was the only NAIA-NCAA dual-affiliated school in the country. The move to the ARC allowed NWU to become a full-time DII member.

Zeff led efforts to grow the athletic department with the addition of men's and women's swimming in 2014 and the reintroduction of men's wrestling in 2015.

"I can't thank Nebraska Wesleyan University enough for everything it has given me during my time as athletic director," Zeff said in a statement. "I have the greatest job anyone could have and loved my time at NWU. But after 46 years in college athletics — 24 of those here at Nebraska Wesleyan — it's finally time for me to step back and enjoy time with my family."

NWU, in a news release, said it is conducting a national search for its next athletic director.

"Ira Zeff has made a profound impact on the history and trajectory of Nebraska Wesleyan University, and his leadership has led our athletics department to a state of excellence," NWU President Darrin Good said in a statement. "His will be very big shoes to fill, however, he has created an outstanding and successful athletics program that is sure to attract tremendous candidates for his replacement."

