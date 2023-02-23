THURSDAY'S RESULTS
BIG TEN
No. 12 Michigan 71, Rutgers 53
Wisconsin 64, Northwestern 57
TOP 25
No. 1 South Carolina 73, Tennessee 60
No. 3 Stanford 73, No. 21 Colorado 62, 2 OT
No. 5 LSU 82, Vanderbilt 63
No. 8 Utah 101, California 76
No. 9 Virginia Tech 61, No. 22 North Carolina 59
No. 10 Notre Dame 76, Georgia Tech 53
No. 11 Duke 77, NC State 62
No. 14 Arizona vs. Oregon, late
No. 17 UCLA vs. Washington State, late
No. 18 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, late
No. 23 Florida State 61, Wake Forest 60
No. 24 UNLV vs. Utah State, late
GPAC
Concordia vs. Briar Cliff, 3 p.m.
Dakota Wesleyan vs. Dordt, 3 p.m.
