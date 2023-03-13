College

MONDAY'S RESULTS

BIG TEN

Indiana at Western Kentucky, ccd.

GPAC

Dordt 1, Aquinas College 0

Northwestern 9, Viterbo 1

STATE COLLEGES

Nebraska-Kearney 2-2, Missouri Western St. 1-4

HONORS

Taryn Kern, Indiana: Big Ten player and co-freshman of the week; hit four home runs, added 14 RBI and 10 runs while batting .625 in six Indiana victories.

Autumn Pease, Minnesota: Big Ten pitcher of the week; went 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

Kiera Bucher, Maryland: Big Ten co-freshman of the week; went 1-0 and added to her national-leading save total (eight) with two.

Cory Carrillo, Bellevue: NSAA pitcher of the week; went 2-0 with 16 strikeouts and a 1.40 ERA.