College
MONDAY'S RESULTS
BIG TEN
Indiana at Western Kentucky, ccd.
GPAC
Dordt 1, Aquinas College 0
Northwestern 9, Viterbo 1
STATE COLLEGES
Nebraska-Kearney 2-2, Missouri Western St. 1-4
HONORS
Taryn Kern, Indiana: Big Ten player and co-freshman of the week; hit four home runs, added 14 RBI and 10 runs while batting .625 in six Indiana victories.
Autumn Pease, Minnesota: Big Ten pitcher of the week; went 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA.
Kiera Bucher, Maryland: Big Ten co-freshman of the week; went 1-0 and added to her national-leading save total (eight) with two.
People are also reading…
Cory Carrillo, Bellevue: NSAA pitcher of the week; went 2-0 with 16 strikeouts and a 1.40 ERA.