College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
North Dakota 3, Omaha 1
College
When the Warriors played on Thursday, all four Nebraska tribes were in attendance, most donning Santee blue — “Even though we’re different tri…
Welcome to the Journal Star's boys state basketball tournament hub. Consider this your one-stop for the week — stories, photos, tweets, videos…
Thomas Fidone practiced last season but wasn't cleared to play, which he said led to him "getting in trouble" with the Nebraska coaching staff.
A look at who shined the brightest through four days of state basketball.
The Huskers and Gophers will play 25 minutes following the Wisconsin and Ohio State game, which starts at 5:30 p.m.
