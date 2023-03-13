College

MONDAY'S RESULTS

GPAC

Northwestern vs. Purdue Northwest, ccd.

Southeastern 6-19, Hastings 0-2

HONORS

Cole Evans, Nebraska: Big Ten player of the week.

Ben Gorski, Rutgers: Big Ten co-pitcher of the week; combined with Jake Marshall for a no-hitter. Struck out seven batters in four innings in 60 pitches.

Jake Marshall, Rutgers: Big Ten co-pitcher of the week; had nine strikeouts in five innings, and combined with Ben Gorski for Rutgers first no-hitter since 1978.

Mitch Voit, Michigan: Big Ten freshman of the week; hit .385 on five hits

Blake Crippen, Bellevue: NSAA pitcher of the week; posted a 2.92 earned run average and a pair of victories over 12 1/3 innings of work for the Bruins.

Anthony Lind, Bellevue: NSAA player of the week; hit .526 and recorded 13 RBI.