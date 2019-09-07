Boys tennis
COLUMBUS INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Northeast 26, Norfolk 24, Hastings 22, Columbus 16, Lexington 12, Holdrege 8.
SINGLES: No. 1--Power, Hastings, 4-0; Kamrath, Columbus, 3-1; Green, Lincoln Northeast, 2-2; Ertzner Kitto, Norfolk, 2-2; Huston, Holdrege, 1-3; Perez, Lexington, 0-4; No. 2--Schram, Hastings, 3-0; B. Manske, Lincoln Northeast, 2-1; Krohn, Norfolk, 2-1; Flyr, Columbus, 1-2; Mins, Lexington, 1-2; Aldama, Holdrege, 0-3.
DOUBLES: No. 1--Borgman-Mrsny, Norfolk, 4-0; D. Manske-Hite, Lincoln Northeast, 3-1, Wiehn-VunCannon, Columbus, 1-2; Allen-Goodwin, Lexington, 1-2; Hamling-Borden, Holdrege, 1-2; Johnson-Hayes, Hastings, 0-3; No. 2--Young-Salinas, Lexington, 3-0; Kusek-Narezi, Hastings, 2-1; Schwanebeck-Sumner, Norfolk, 2-1; Nguyen-Fuchs, Lincoln Northeast, 1-2; Larsen-Hastreiter, 1-2; Swanson-Ness, Holdrege, 0-3.
KEARNEY DOUBLES INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 75, Creighton Prep 72, Kearney 53, Lincoln Southeast 52, Omaha Westside 36, Lincoln North Star 34, Millard South 27, Grand Island 11.
No. 1--1st: Works-Nick O'Shea, Lincoln Southwest def. Nelson-Doehner, Creighton Prep 7-6(4), 6-4; 3rd: Peterson-Gergen, Lincoln Southeast def. Mahalek-Rademacher, Kearney 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2--1st: Kowal-Morales, Creighton Prep def. Johnson-Balfany, Lincoln Southwest 6-2, 7-5; 3rd: Rathe-Sokolov, Lincoln Southeast def. Siegel-Pate, Omaha Westside 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.
No. 3--1st: Harris-Benson, Lincoln Southwest def. Tran-Goff, Kearney 6-2, 6-3; 3rd: Ramachandran-Forster, Creighton Prep def. Carey-Eastridge, Millard South 6-4, 6-0.
No. 4--1st: Chase-Ramachandran, Creighton Prep def. Shaffer-Sherbeck, Kearney 6-3, 5-7, 10-4; 3rd: Thompson-Clanton, Lincoln Southwest def. Haney-McCoy, Lincoln North Star 6-4, 6-0.