Memories of Kobe Bryant: He was a star even among the biggest stars

That was enough, more than the brothers ever dreamed of. It was the purest distillation of how huge a figure the Lower Merion High graduate was all over the globe.

“I thought I was famous until I got here with Kobe,” LeBron James said after that game when asked about the Kobe mania.

We all have our Kobe memories, all rushing to the surface with the news that he perished Sunday in a helicopter crash. Maybe you went with your neighbor specifically to see him play for Lower Merion against Conestoga or Springfield. Maybe you stood in the corner of the Palestra and watched him take on Rip Hamilton in the PIAA district playoffs.

Maybe you heard about the fits he gave Jerry Stackhouse and others working out with Sixers players while he was still in high school.

Maybe you got your shot blocked by him at Narberth, the ball thrown over a fence into the playground because you dared to trash-talk him, making fun of father’s NBA career.

Maybe you played for the Chester Clippers, offering competition so great that Kobe later had Nike design a shoe with the Clippers colors. Games from those days live on. You can still find YouTube highlights of Donnie Carr from Roman Catholic High going at it with Kobe and Lower Merion in an epic duel at Drexel.