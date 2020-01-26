Memories of Kobe Bryant: He was a star even among the biggest stars

PHILADELPHIA — A Kobe memory: Beijing, China. The 2008 Olympics, a sidewalk outside the Olympic basketball gymnasium. Two brothers, Apirut and Apichok Saekow, from Bangkok, Thailand, had flown to Beijing for one reason. Apirut held an athletic bag, with a smaller bag inside it. He pulled out the sole contents of the bag.
A Kobe Bryant Nike Uptempo basketball shoe. Not a pair. One shoe.
“Just to have a look at him — that is my dream,” Apirut said standing on the sidewalk. “Just to see him. Chat, chat. Anything with him.”
His brother Apichok wore a white jersey that read “Los Angeles” on the front and “Bryant” on the back. It was a knockoff. Light blue lettering inside of the Lakers’ purple and gold.
It was explained to the brothers that they were in the wrong place, that the USA team bus would enter the building around the corner. The brothers were 38 and 34 years old. They weren’t going inside to see the game. They had tried but couldn’t afford a ticket to that day’s Angola game.
But they rushed to the proper spot. When the USA team bus approached, they would have their moment. Apirut raced toward the bus, threw his hand up at the window, a high-five from outside, trying to connect with the fifth row from the back.
Kobe Bryant put up his own hand to meet it.
That was enough, more than the brothers ever dreamed of. It was the purest distillation of how huge a figure the Lower Merion High graduate was all over the globe.
“I thought I was famous until I got here with Kobe,” LeBron James said after that game when asked about the Kobe mania.
We all have our Kobe memories, all rushing to the surface with the news that he perished Sunday in a helicopter crash. Maybe you went with your neighbor specifically to see him play for Lower Merion against Conestoga or Springfield. Maybe you stood in the corner of the Palestra and watched him take on Rip Hamilton in the PIAA district playoffs.
Maybe you heard about the fits he gave Jerry Stackhouse and others working out with Sixers players while he was still in high school.
Maybe you got your shot blocked by him at Narberth, the ball thrown over a fence into the playground because you dared to trash-talk him, making fun of father’s NBA career.
Maybe you played for the Chester Clippers, offering competition so great that Kobe later had Nike design a shoe with the Clippers colors. Games from those days live on. You can still find YouTube highlights of Donnie Carr from Roman Catholic High going at it with Kobe and Lower Merion in an epic duel at Drexel.
There was always that love-hate local relationship. Kobe knew it himself. You asked Bryant about the overwhelming adoration shown in Beijing, he said it would be cool for people back home to see that a little bit. “I think if I put on a Sixer jersey it would be a little different story,” Bryant said right after that Angola game, about the feeling for him in Philly.
You told him the story of the man who had high-fived him from outside the window. He stopped and listened. He didn’t get the chance to hear too many specifics about such thing. There was a college student originally from North Korea studying in Beijing, also out waiting for the bus. She had seemed to know one word of English: Kobe.