Wolves lead early before Cowboys take control

Wyoming's bench helped the Cowboys defeat Division III Nebraska Wesleyan 82-68 Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming.

The game counted for the Cowboys, who finished their nonconference season at 5-9 before entering Mountain West play. It didn't count for the Prairie Wolves (10-2), who are ranked eighth in the D3Hoops.com poll.

Jake Hendricks had a season-high 21 points and Hunter Maldonado had 19 points and seven assists for Wyoming, which had lost four straight at home. A.J. Banks added 12 points. Kenny Foster had 11 points and eight rebounds. Wyoming totaled 41 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Nebraska Wesleyan led by as many as seven points in the early going before Wyoming took a 17-15 lead at 10:54 of the first half and never trailed again.

Nate Schimonitz had 22 points for the Prairie Wolves. Nate Bahe added 12 points. Cordell Gillingham had 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting before fouling out. Clay Reimers had 10 rebounds. The Wolves only hit five of their 18 three-point tries.

The Cowboys had a 24-11 advantage in bench scoring.

Up next for the Wolves will be a return to American Rivers competition. They play at Loras in Dubuque, Iowa, next Saturday before returning to Snyder Arena to face Simpson at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8.

