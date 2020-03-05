NWU benefiting from Reimers' dominating performances inside

Clay Reimers says his fellow Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball senior teammates don’t flaunt their 2018 national championship rings in front of him.
The 6-foot-7 Lincoln East graduate was a sophomore at Concordia when Nate Schimonitz, Jack Hiller, Nate Bahe and Dylan Dirks helped propel the Prairie Wolves to six straight wins in the NCAA Division III national tournament and bring home the first basketball national title in school history.
He’s taken a peek at their rings, “and they’re pretty sweet, just the design and everything,” Reimers said. “If I had one, I don’t really see myself wearing it that often, but it’s kind of pride thing just to have one.”
The way Reimers played last week, he’s determined to make an appointment with a jeweler come April. Reimers was the American Rivers Conference player of the week for his dominating play in wins over Simpson and Coe as seventh-ranked NWU won the ARC tournament for the third straight year and grabbed the automatic berth into the national tournament.
Reimers, who’s had double-digit points and rebounds in five of the last six games, averaged 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game in the two tournament contests. He shot 72 percent from the field (13 of 18) and also averaged four assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
It’s exactly what Coach Dale Wellman wants to see from his big man heading into the NCAA Division III national tournament, which the Prairie Wolves (24-3) open at home in Snyder Arena Friday against Webster (7:30 p.m.).
“Clay has taken it on himself to be the best rebounder, not just in our conference, but maybe all of Division III basketball,” Wellman said of Reimers who averages 14.1 points, 8.3 rebounds per game while also leading the team in blocked shots (42). “He goes out with the mentality to be a rebounding machine for us, just as we’ve asked him to.”
Because of Reimer’s ability to step out and hit perimeter jumpers and run the floor, he started the season at a wing position with the 6-3 Bahe playing the 5 spot that All-American Ryan Garver played a year ago as a senior.
You have free articles remaining.
Ten games into the season, Wellman not only wanted Reimers’ long frame closer to the basket, but the coach also wanted to utilize his passing ability while still allowing him to stretch defenses with three-point shots.
Reimers is shooting 37 percent from three-point territory (24 of 65) and is 60 percent overall from the field (143 of 238).
“It takes a while to figure out the 5-man in our system because they have to make all the right reads and all the right passes,” Wellman said. “He’s starting to excel at it. It’s nice to have a rim protector, rebounder and scorer inside who can also run the floor and get out on the fast break.”
When Reimers left Concordia to come to NWU, he felt the Wolves’ offensive style fit his game perfectly.
“At Concordia, I had to create for myself and for others as well,” Reimers said. “It’s not like that at all here. It’s a set offense in motion where everyone is creating for both themselves and others, not just one person.”
Reimers’ length will be key in Friday’s first round game as Webster does not have a starter taller than 6-3, meaning the Gorloks want to turn into the type of uptempo, full-court game that the Wolves thrive in.
A year ago, NWU entered the national tournament ranked No. 1, earning the opportunity to host the first two rounds. St. Thomas upset the Prairie Wolves in the second round in front of a capacity crowd, bringing an unexpected end to the season after returning all but one player from the national title squad in ’18.
Reimers said the team is determined to not let that happen again and reach the third round game, which will likely be at Snyder Arena on March 14. NWU is 14-0 at home this season.
“Our goal is to finish the season undefeated at home. That would be pretty awesome to do for our fans,” Reimers said. “It would be something new for us, something we weren’t able to do last year.”