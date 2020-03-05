NWU benefiting from Reimers' dominating performances inside

“Clay has taken it on himself to be the best rebounder, not just in our conference, but maybe all of Division III basketball,” Wellman said of Reimers who averages 14.1 points, 8.3 rebounds per game while also leading the team in blocked shots (42). “He goes out with the mentality to be a rebounding machine for us, just as we’ve asked him to.”

Because of Reimer’s ability to step out and hit perimeter jumpers and run the floor, he started the season at a wing position with the 6-3 Bahe playing the 5 spot that All-American Ryan Garver played a year ago as a senior.

Ten games into the season, Wellman not only wanted Reimers’ long frame closer to the basket, but the coach also wanted to utilize his passing ability while still allowing him to stretch defenses with three-point shots.

Reimers is shooting 37 percent from three-point territory (24 of 65) and is 60 percent overall from the field (143 of 238).

“It takes a while to figure out the 5-man in our system because they have to make all the right reads and all the right passes,” Wellman said. “He’s starting to excel at it. It’s nice to have a rim protector, rebounder and scorer inside who can also run the floor and get out on the fast break.”