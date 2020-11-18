 Skip to main content
ARC releases NWU football, basketball schedules
NWU logo

The American Rivers Conference on Wednesday released schedules for both its winter sports and the fall sports that were moved to the spring.

The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a round-robin schedule of eight games beginning on Jan. 23. All nine ARC teams will advance to the conference tournament scheduled for March 1-6 at home sites.

The Prairie Wolves football team has three games in the spring – at home on April 3 against Buena Vista, at home April 10 against Central and at Coe on April 17.

Instead of doubleheaders in basketball, schools will be playing the same opponent at opposite sites. The NWU men’s home games are Jan. 27 against Simpson, Jan. 30 against Dubuque, Feb. 13 against Coe and Feb. 17 against Central.

