It started with a pair of Taylor Swift tickets. It turned into a sold-out Friday night Haymarket Park crowd.

Lincoln Saltdogs President Charlie Meyer was out with some of the Broadcast House Media crew. They had a pair of Swift concert tickets for her July 7 Eras Tour show in Kansas City, Missouri. The Saltdogs promotional team went to work.

And for one night only, the Saltdogs became the Swiftdogs against the Sioux City Explorers.

“It started with the Broadcast House Team coming to us,” Lincoln general manager Shane Tritz said. “They acquired a pair of tickets … and asked if we'd like to be a part of it and use our venue and the Saltdog's organization to get the message out there and have a big night of it.”

Broadcast House Media, home of B107.3, Red94.5 and Froggy 98, ended up with a second pair of tickets, and the Saltdogs' biggest promotion of the season was in full swing.

“It took off,” Tritz said.

The Saltdogs have been hard at work for nearly two months to make a night of family fun, a contest and a baseball game.

“Well, Taylor Swift, I mean, you're talking Taylor Swift,” Tritz said. “Wow, I think the word 'wow' was used 10 times. You're going to have a fan that has an opportunity to come to a Saltdogs game and leave with a pair of tickets. The second thing that was an even bigger wow factor was 'Oh, by the way, we have two pairs'. It first started off with one pair and turned into two pairs. (Swift) is selling out every concert she goes to, big markets and everything, and for our fans in the Lincoln area to attend a show that is sold out. … It was just a 'wow,' and an even bigger 'wow' when we had two pairs of tickets.”

The Saltdogs responded in style, wearing Taylor Swift-inspired jerseys in a new color scheme of pink, light blue and green.

Each Saltdog also chose a Swift walk-up song for their at-bats, some putting in more thought than others.

Nate Samson chose the song "22" because the 18-year veteran feels like he is 22-years old playing the game he has loved. Will Kengor picked "We Are Never Getting Back Together" with its upbeat music.

And then there was rookie Zane Zurbrugg playing in his first promotional game. He chose "You Belong With Me."

A 2019 MLB draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers, Zurbrugg had never played in front of a crowd that large with so much hype behind a promotion.

“They put up a list to pick a song and a couple weeks ago we were singing karaoke,” Zurbrugg said. “… It's a good sing-a-long song and I knew it was something that would get the crowd into it.

“It's a lot of fun and something to look forward to. It's something a little different and something a little fun. It brings a lot more energy to you.”

When Zurbrugg entered the Saltdog clubhouse Friday, the jersey was the first thing he noticed in his Lincoln locker.

“I like them a lot. The pink on it and the different colors,” Zurbrugg said. “It kind of had a Hawaiian vibe to it and something you don't see every day. Just something fun to wear.”

Swiftdogs show off the power of music

Marshall Awtry hit the first of three Lincoln Swiftdogs' home runs and Lincoln defeated Sioux City 6-1 in front of a franchise-record crowd of 8,298 people.

Awtry blasted a three-run shot in the bottom of the second inning, while Connor Panas and Drew Devine added back-to-back jacks in the fifth.

"Personally, I love playing in front of a crowd like that," Panas said. "It just gives you a little extra kick to it. It was just really special.

"I've been playing long enough, you sort of zone it out if you're in the zone, but it's just special playing in front of a crowd like that."

Panas finished with two of Lincoln's seven hits, adding two RBIs.

David Holmberg went six innings in his Lincoln debut, striking out three and allowing just one run on four Sioux City hits. He signed with Lincoln earlier in the day.

Holmberg, a second-round MLB draft pick by the Chicago White Sox in 2009, played four seasons in the MLB with stops in Arizona and Cincinnati from 2013-15, and reappeared in the White Sox organization in 2017.

Lincoln and Sioux City continue the series Saturday at 6 p.m.

One at a time: Lincoln totaled 14 hits, all singles, in Thursday's 13-2 win to close out a four-game series against Winnipeg at Haymarket Park.