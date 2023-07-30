The Lincoln Saltdogs showed on Sunday why its lineup is dangerous even when the odds seem stacked against them.

Kane County defeated Lincoln 11-6 at Haymarket Park, but Lincoln's lineup whacked 15 hits and scratched across four runs in the ninth inning and nearly brought the tying run to the plate.

Nick Anderson reached base four times with three hits and a hit-by-pitch and added his 19th home run this season, which ranks second in the American Association. Anderson also extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

“I think everything is getting a little easier now with how well everyone is playing as a whole,” Anderson said. “I've got Luke (Roskam) in front of me and now Jason Rogers behind me. I've got a lot of protection in the lineup, and I think I'm just getting good pitches to hit and stay within myself.”

The likes of Roskam, Anderson and Rogers produced nine of Lincoln's 15 hits Sunday, with Rogers going 4-for-5 and Roskam adding two hits. Roskam extended the league's longest on-base streak to 33 games, while Rogers has RBIs in all three games since joining the Lincoln lineup Friday.

The ex-Husker is also producing one of the Saltdogs' (34-33) best performances in July with seven home runs, 28 RBIs, along with 13 walks.

“We just have a tough lineup,” Anderson said. “One (batter) through nine, especially where I hit, is just a tough part of the lineup for opposing pitchers. That definitely gives me the confidence that I've got good guys in front of me, good guys behind me, so I can just go up there and play pretty free.”

As good as Lincoln's offensive output was Sunday, the Cougars took advantage of a dominant fifth inning against Saltdog starter Zach Keenan.

Kane County (33-35) scored five runs where Keenan allowed two hit-by-pitches and two home runs, including a grand slam.

“I'm happy with where we are playing,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “We just have to get a little better starting pitching, overall. I feel like we've had some really good starts. I would say this, with our offense we are always going to be in the game. We just need to stay away from the big inning, and that's kind of what got us today. It got us a couple times in Milwaukee. All and all, I'm happy with the way we are playing.”

Lincoln and Kane County close out the series at 7 p.m. Monday at Haymarket Park.

