Saltdogs franchise win No. 999 comes after complete-game effort against Cleburne

Edgar Corcino drifted to his left in center field and made the catch for the final out and also had a big day in the batter's box for the Lincoln Saltdogs in an 8-2 victory over Cleburne on Sunday at Haymarket Park.

The win marks the Saltdogs' 999th victory in franchise history, but more importantly keeps them in the grasp of reaching the American Association postseason for the first time since 2017.

Corcino, batting eighth in the Lincoln lineup, went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Lincoln's Nos. 5-9 hitters accounted for all eight Saltdog runs, seven hits and six RBIs.

“It's nice to have a lineup like that where anybody can get the job done,” Corcino said. “Hopefully we keep going like that and that will be a key for us to win.

“It was a whole team effort on getting the job done. It just wasn't one guy, and when we do that we have a good chance to win.”