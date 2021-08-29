Saltdogs franchise win No. 999 comes after complete-game effort against Cleburne

Edgar Corcino drifted to his left in center field and made the catch for the final out and also had a big day in the batter's box for the Lincoln Saltdogs in an 8-2 victory over Cleburne on Sunday at Haymarket Park.
The win marks the Saltdogs' 999th victory in franchise history, but more importantly keeps them in the grasp of reaching the American Association postseason for the first time since 2017.
Corcino, batting eighth in the Lincoln lineup, went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Lincoln's Nos. 5-9 hitters accounted for all eight Saltdog runs, seven hits and six RBIs.
“It's nice to have a lineup like that where anybody can get the job done,” Corcino said. “Hopefully we keep going like that and that will be a key for us to win.
“It was a whole team effort on getting the job done. It just wasn't one guy, and when we do that we have a good chance to win.”
Lincoln (49-44) pounded out 10 hits, including three home runs, with David Vidal giving the Saltdogs a sight for sore eyes and a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with his 13th blast of the season. Lincoln dropped a 14-5 contest to the Railroaders on Saturday, which helped Cleburne win the head-to-head tiebreaker if the Saltdogs and Cleburne finish with the same record at the end of the regular season.
The Saltdogs trail Cleburne by 1½ games for second place in the division, while holding a 1½-game lead over Sioux City. The Explorers played a doubleheader against Sioux Falls Sunday.
Skyler Weber and Corcino added back-to-back home runs in the eighth that cushioned the Saltdogs to an 8-1 lead and helped Lincoln split the four-game series.
“With everything we are taking on right now, and things that we have to overcome, it's a great win to even up the series against a team that looks pretty hot,” Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie said. “(Cleburne) are playing well with a great lineup.
“It was good to come back like that after a really ugly display after (Saturday) in a lot of ways. It's good to come out there with a complete team win. Great clutch hitting, big home runs and a great job by our starter (Ben Wereski) going on short rest. He picks up our team and then the bullpen comes in and has some big innings for us, too. Big win.”
Wereski (2-3) lasted five innings and allowed just one run on four hits. Carter Hope struck out three batters in two innings of work, while Jesse Stallings allowed just one run on three hits in his two innings of relief.
The Saltdogs have a day off Monday before beginning a three-game series with the Milwaukee Milkmen at Haymarket Park on Tuesday.