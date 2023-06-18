The Lincoln Saltdogs avoided late-inning theatrics on Sunday to complete a nine-game homestand in style.

Two home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning from Nate Samson and Marshall Awtry gave Lincoln a 6-2 lead. Two Sioux City ejections — and a missing first base — later, Lincoln held on for a 6-4 victory over the Explorers.

Both Sioux City's Delvin Zinn and manager Steve Montgomery were ejected in the eighth. Montgomery took the base out of the ground and gave it to a fan.

Lincoln went 7-2 with three series wins in the homestand.

"Before the homestand started we saw we were going to be home for a while," Samson said. "We talked and said 'We wanted six (wins) out of these nine at home.' We wanted to win every series and take two (games) of every series. We achieved that goal, plus some. It's great momentum moving into the next series and we just build from that."

Samson finished a triple shy of the cycle and added three of Lincoln's runs Sunday.

"It's always a good day to have a few hits," Samson noted. "I was just glad to get some pitches to move and I actually moved them. It's always the goal to get hits. No one wants to get outs, but I was I was just very fortunate to hit them where they weren't standing today."

The Saltdogs finished with 11 hits with six different Lincoln batters collecting a hit. Aaron Takacs and Zane Zurbrugg added two hits apiece while the Saltdogs added six walks to their offensive arsenal.

Zurbrugg became the first Saltdog to collect four hits in a game in Saturday's 5-4 walk-off victory.

"That's what you want," Lincoln skipper Bretty Jodie said. "You want different heroes each night and I always talk about that. You can't just rely on two (or) three guys each night and if you do, they better be ridiculous. ... It is a different hero each night right now and a combination of different guys getting it done."

The Saltdogs totaled 42 runs in its stretch at Haymarket Park and added three walk-off victories with series wins over Sioux Falls, Lake Country and the Explorers.

"It's the same thing really we've seen all year," Jodie said. "We're going to be in games and we are going to fight until the end. I think we are doing a better job closing them out for the most part and doing a good job of not giving up until it's over. We've already played a lot of tight games at the end, that was another right there."

John Bezdicek picked up the win for Lincoln, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. Matt Cronin added a one-out save leaving Sioux City with the bases full in the top of the ninth.

Lincoln kicks off a six-game road trip Tuesday beginning with a three-game series at Winnipeg at 6:30 p.m.

