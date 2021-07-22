Saltdogs Around the Bases: Tommy Gregg's small world leads to dangerous lineup; five Dogs with hitting streaks

The world of baseball is vast, but for Lincoln Saltdogs hitting coach Tommy Gregg it can be small.

Gregg's office is next to Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie, but for a time that office belonged to former manager Ken Oberkfell.

In 1988, Oberkfell and Gregg were part of an MLB trade between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves. Oberkfell was shipped to Atlanta on Aug. 28 with Gregg completing the trade on Sept. 1 to the Pirates as a player to be named later.

Flash forward to 2021 and Gregg has turned the Saltdogs' lineup into a batting nightmare for opposing pitchers in the month of July.

Lincoln has 30 home runs this month, the most in the American Association, while batting .297 over the last 10 games, and doesn't seem to be cooling off.

Over the last five games, Lincoln is 4-1 and is batting .356 throughout the lineup with nine home runs.

“Hitting is really contagious and it goes both ways,” Gregg said. “When you're cold hitting everybody seems to be cold. Maybe a couple guys stay consistent, but when a couple guys get hot and are consistent you kind of keep that trend going. (Josh) Altmann is on fire all month and really solidified the middle of the lineup.