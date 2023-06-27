A change of plans delayed Connor Panas’ debut with the Lincoln Saltdogs by one year, but he’s quickly making up for lost time.

Panas expected to be on Lincoln’s Opening Day roster last season, but the Canada native hit a costly snag.

“Since I’m Canadian, my working visa was taking longer than usual,” Panas said. “I just ended up playing on a Canadian team (Trois-Rivieres, Frontier League).

Panas still wanted to join Lincoln after playing 81 games for Trois-Rivieres, where he hit .254 with 15 home runs.

“I wanted a change of a different league,” Panas said. “I was in the Frontier League and affiliated ball for six years before that. I wanted to play on an American team, get that American visa, produce and see what could happen with affiliated ball.”

Panas also missed the 2020 season due to the pandemic and travel restrictions in Canada preventing trips across the border.

“That was just sort of the year we couldn’t travel and get out of the country,” Panas said. “Actually, that year I was supposed to be on Winnipeg. It’s just how it worked out and they couldn’t get us through the border.

“I unfortunately just took off summer and couldn’t play. I took up golf that summer and sort of grew a passion for it.”

But baseball was Panas’ first passion. Born in Toronto, Panas became the hometown kid in the 2015 MLB draft when the Blue Jays selected him in the ninth round.

“That was probably the best day of my life,” Panas said. “I grew up idolizing that team as a kid and wanting to be in their shoes. Come draft day, I get that call and it was extremely special. I kind of knew I was going to go on the second day. I didn’t know which round, but I had a little party with my friends and family, and it was just a really surreal nice moment.”

Panas spent four years in the Bluejays’ organization, and eventually reached Triple-A in 2018 with the San Diego Padres’ organization.

This summer, Panas has been a staple. He’s in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, including his hit Tuesday.

Panas’ hit streak for Lincoln is bookended by a 10-game stint representing Team Canada at the WBSC Americas Pan Am Games qualifier in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“Always being able to represent your country is very special,” Panas said. “I’ve been lucky enough to do it the last couple of years. … It’s always great to compete for your country.

On Tuesday ...

Lincoln was shut out for the second consecutive game as Winnipeg won 4-0.

The Saltdogs have not scored in their last 20 innings after taking a 9-1 victory at Sioux Falls Sunday.

Max Murphy blasted his third home run of the series in the first inning off Josh Roeder and Winnipeg took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a lone run.

The Saltdogs finished with four hits but did not get in the hit column until the third. Winnipeg finished with eight hits and added two runs in the eighth.

Birthday Bonanza: Winnipeg’s Javeyan Williams and Lincoln’s Aaron Takacs were in the starting lineups Tuesday, and both were celebrating their 26th birthdays.

Player(s) to be named later: Lincoln traded infielder Matt Goodheart and catcher Zack Miller to Fargo-Moorhead in exchange for players to be named later. The Saltdogs also have two players to be named later coming from Chicago after trading Josh Altmann and Jonathan Cheshire in the offseason.