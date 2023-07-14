The bounces were not going the Lincoln Saltdogs’ way to begin the 2023 season.

After starting the season 8-15, the Saltdogs, who had losing streaks of five-, four- and three-game skids during that span, could have easily been left in the back of the pack of the American Association West Division.

Then one win turned into two. Two turned into three, and the wins just kept coming.

Following a 3-2 walk-off victory over Sioux Falls on June 9, the Saltdogs (28-26) pieced together two four-game win streaks and won 10 of their next 12 games.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “I think we are in every game, we feel confident in our abilities and the ability to come out on top each game. I really do, no matter what the score is. Whether we score first, second or whatever, I just feel there is a bunch of resiliency in a team that has had each other’s backs, that love to get after it and loves to compete.”

Before a 2-1 series loss to Fargo-Moorhead at Haymarket Park, Lincoln’s 20-13 mark after June 1 was the third-best in the American Association. Only Kansas City (24-11) and Milwaukee (23-11) have a better record in that span.

The Saltdogs have also pieced together nine wins over the 13 last games, moving from last in the West to 1½ games out of second.

“You feel like you’re in every game and obviously there is a lot of bounces of the ball that happens during the game and intangibles and different things like that that sometimes you can’t control,” Jodie said. “Things we can control: We are going to come out with a good attitude, a good effort and try and play smart and exciting baseball.”

Jodie added the team’s willingness to make adjustments to quickly fix slumps on the mound or at the plate has helped.

“I think every day is unique. You have to come out every day with something to prove,” Jodie said. “If you lose the chip on your shoulder-type mentality, you’re kind of lost to begin with. … If you’re playing well you use it as confidence to keep it going and if you’re not playing well you’re moving forward and putting that behind me.”

Friday recap

Four errors glared from the scoreboard towards the Lincoln dugout, but the Saltdogs made up for it in a 10-5 victory Friday over Milwaukee at Haymarket Park.

The Saltdogs (29-26) used four home runs, including a third inning grand slam from Luke Roskam, that give Lincoln a 5-3 lead. Connor Panas, Aaron Takacs and Will Kengor also homered for the Saltdogs. Roskam finished with five RBIs.

David Holmberg (2-0) picked up the win, allowing three runs and striking out five.

The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m.

Season’s greetings: Milwaukee and Lincoln met for the first time this season Friday, making Kane County as the only team left in the American Association the Saltdogs have not faced this season. The Saltdogs and Milkmen began a three-game series Friday at Haymarket Park. Lincoln hosts Kane County in a three-game series to close out the month of July.

