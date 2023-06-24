In baseball terms, Curt Smith was a utility man, a jack of all trades -- a third baseman, first baseman and outfielder.

His versatility allowed him to play 13 years of minor league baseball, including a record eight seasons with the Lincoln Saltdogs.

It also meant that his locker at Haymarket Park was overflowing with an assortment of baseball gloves -- from the bigger one used in the outfield to a smaller model he used at third base to a first baseman's glove, which looked and felt altogether different.

It got expensive, he said.

“Prices were outrageous," he said. "I started doing my research on where they make the gloves and I decided to start my own company so I can provide great quality at a reasonable price."

It was the impetus for the Dream Glove Co., which he founded with two other former professional ballplayers -- Aruban-born outfielder Randolph Oduber, who also played for the Saltdogs, and Jair Jurrjens, a fellow Curacao native who won 53 games while pitching in eight Major League seasons.

Dream Glove Co. has sold thousands of gloves -- not to mention countless batting gloves, belts and protective batting equipment -- in its first few years of operation.

"This keeps me in the game," said Smith, 36, who retired following the 2021 season as the Saltdogs' career leader in games (666), home runs (96) and RBI (441). "I'm still interacting with athletes. It's actually grown my love for baseball even more because I'm watching more major league games, looking for the players that are using our stuff.

"It's been a fun journey."

Make no mistake, he's spanned the globe. The native of Curacao earned a baseball scholarship to the University of Maine.

He played well enough with the Black Bears to be picked by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 39th round of the 2008 June Amateur Draft.

He bounced around in the Cardinals system for three seasons and then was in the Marlins and Twins organizations before going back to the Cardinals' AA affiliate in Springfield, Missouri, in 2014.

He was released after hitting .262 with 11 homers and 52 RBI. He signed with the Saltdogs in 2015, which turned out to be a blessing.

"I luckily met my wife when I came to Lincoln," he said.

And Lincoln is still his home. His baseball career is done, but his new career is beginning to take shape.

Things started to take off for Dream Glove Co. when it got some professional ballplayers to begin using them.

"You just need to have, you know, the right person to represent your company," he said. "There are a lot of good players out there. That's how you got to get your name out."

While Rawlings, with its Gold Glove pedigree, and Wilson, with its iconic A-2000, will always dominate the market -- and will have a list of all-stars on its roster -- every player Smith can persuade to at least consider his gloves is a step in the right direction.

"Rawlings and Wilson have been there forever and they're not going anywhere," Smith said. "We're focusing on our business. We're focusing on getting good products out there because I know when our customers put our gloves on, they will come back."

Dream Glove Co. boasts a small group of pro ballplayers who swear by the product. One is minor league pitcher Robby Rowland, who films a YouTube post every time he gets a new glove.

"I'm a big fan," Rowland said.

In one post, he was breaking out a glove for the first time in a game and his only lament was not fielding one of the come-backers that came his way.

"That's technically not the glove's fault," he said. "But I can't say that if I was wearing a different glove that I wouldn't have gotten to it."

He was joking. His gloves have his name and number stitched into the thumb. Meanwhile, the soft Japanese leather comes in any combination of colors, textures and styles.

"We pay attention to details," Smith said. "We want to make sure we have the best quality available. I think that's what separates us. We were baseball people. We know what the players want."

Most of Dream Glove Co.'s business is online, but Smith said it has brick-and-mortar shops in Nicaragua and Aruba. In addition, Dream Glove is getting into markets in the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic and Venezuela.

"We're all over the world now," he said.

This is a big week in Omaha, where the College World Series is taking center stage, and Dream Glove Co. has a presence there, Smith said.

"We're doing some advertising," he said. "We're a Nebraska company. It's good to have a local company in town. It's huge to showcase our products while the College World Series is here."

