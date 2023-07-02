Zach Keenan looked toward Lincoln Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie and held up one finger.

Keenan had just finished his sixth inning on the mound, and his pitch count approached 100 on Sunday at Haymarket Park. He wanted to go further.

Jodie stuck with his pitcher, and Keenan's seven-inning gem led the Saltdogs to a 12-1 win against Sioux City. Keenan allowed just one run on four hits.

“After six innings, I basically knew (Jodie) was going to come up to me and say, 'Hey, good job today,'" Keenan said. “I just had the feeling, 'I'm not done yet.'”

The 6-foot-6 right-hander helped the Saltdogs (22-21) complete a series sweep over the Explorers.

“I thought he just kept (Sioux City) off-balance well,” Jodie said. “We were able to add (runs) early too, which helps a guy like that. … After six innings, a hot day and he comes in with his finger up saying, 'I want one more.'

"That's huge, not that our bullpen can't hold it or anything, it's just big with a guy wanting another inning and sticking with it and putting up another zero.”

Keenan's outing comes on the heels of his only loss this season — a 7-0 defeat to Winnipeg — to begin the homestand.

“Pitching-wise, I felt it was the same,” Keenan said. “I just went in with a looser mentality today and it wasn't so tense. I just felt like, 'I'm going to throw this, if they hit it, they hit it.'”

Two of Lincoln's most lopsided victories came during the seven-game home stretch. The Saltdogs closed out a four-game series against Winnipeg with a 13-2 win to start a four-game winning streak on June 29 and added the lopsided win Sunday.

Despite being shut out twice by the Goldeyes, including Keenan's previous start, the Saltdogs still scored a combined 44 runs over the last five games.

“Early run support always helps,” Keenan said. “I'm never going to turn down those.”

Aaron Takacs hit a three-run blast in the third inning to give Lincoln a 3-0 lead. Connor Panas added a grand slam in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Lincoln turns around for a six-game road trip, starting with a three-game series against the Cleburne on Monday in Cleburne, Texas.

