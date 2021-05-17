From building baseball diamonds to playing softball, Saltdog pitchers found ways to stay busy during canceled season

If you build it, they will come.
Though the Lincoln Saltdogs' 2020 season was canceled, two players had their own "Field of Dreams" in the offseason.
Kyle Kinman, who will start Tuesday's season opener on the mound at Kansas City, took time to find the satisfaction that goes with building a ball field from the ground up.
The Omaha native planned to retire in the offseason and began building and maintaining baseball and softball fields for Mack Bros. Groundskeeping in Omaha, before getting the phone call from the Saltdogs asking if he would return.
"I got lucky enough to see the background of what we see here (at Haymarket Park)," Kinman said. "We actually build from the ground up to get that stuff going. It's pretty neat to see all that stuff and run some pretty heavy machinery."
Kinman, Lincoln's only left-handed starting pitcher, plans to go back to that route when his playing career is complete.
The former Bellevue Bruin and 2014 MLB Draft pick made 12 starts for the Saltdogs in 2019 and went 1-4 with a 3.71 earned-run average.
Fellow pitcher Jake Hohensee also found himself on the field, but on a much smaller diamond and in a different capacity.
Hohensee, a former Husker and Lincoln East graduate, spent the long offseason playing nearly 200 games of slow-pitch softball around the United States.
"It usually kept me in shape and it felt pretty good to pitch here," Hohensee said. "I got on a big sponsorship team in Omaha and we traveled to Texas, Florida, Las Vegas, everything. It was a pretty good time."
Though Hohensee made nine starts and 31 appearances for Lincoln in 2019, he was hitting dingers and playing the field in the softball world.
"To start, I played outfield, but then they realized I'm pretty slow," Hohensee said.
Hohensee then became a first baseman and extra hitter.
And as for hitting home runs, "that's all they wanted me to do," Hohensee added. "I had plenty of them."
Hohensee, who will start in the Saltdogs' bullpen, pitched 84 2/3 innings and had a 4.67 ERA with a 4-8 record in 2019. He also struck out 62 batters.
Johnny Barbato, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound right-hander, will be Lincoln's Wednesday starter with John Richy making the start Thursday. Right-handed pitchers Walter Borkovich and Carson Lance round out the Saltdogs' starting rotation.
Lincoln will travel to the face the newly renamed Kansas City Monarchs to begin the 2021 campaign. First pitch is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.