Lincoln returned home from a six-game road trip to host Winnipeg on Monday.

Monday: Winnipeg 7, Lincoln 0.

What went wrong: Winnipeg started off hot with two runs in the first inning, added two more in the fourth and put the game away with three runs in the seventh. Max Murphy hit two home runs for the Goldeyes, racking up five RBIs, and Winnipeg tacked on two doubles.

Lincoln hit three batters and allowed 11 hits overall in the game. Winnipeg's Travis Seabrooke threw a complete game, struck out nine Saltdogs and gave up just six hits.

What went right: Not much went in the favor of the Saltdogs, but the pitching staff combined to strike out 11 batters. Connor Panas and Aaron Takacs each stole a base.

Up next: Lincoln and Winnipeg continue their four-game series at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Photos: Saltdogs open homestand with Winnipeg at Haymarket Park