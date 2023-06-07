Wednesday: Kansas City 13, Lincoln 5.

What went wrong: Lincoln could not escape a Monarch two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth inning as Kansas City rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the fifth with two runs and added five two-runs in the sixth to take a 9-5 lead.

Eight of Kansas City's nine hitters recorded a hit with six of them recording at least two hits. Jan Hernandez finished with three hits and four RBIs including a home run.

Hernandez has three home runs this season, with two coming against the Saltdogs this season.

What went right: Connor Panas hit a two-run blast in the top of the first to give Lincoln an early lead and the Saltdogs added three more runs in the third on a three-run error. Yanio Perez recorded two hits to lead Lincoln at the plate.

Up next: The Saltdogs have Thursday off before beginning a season-long nine-game homestand at Haymarket Park. Lincoln begins a three-game series against Sioux Falls Friday at 7 p.m.