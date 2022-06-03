Dog Dish: Theiler gets first professional hit, Altmann launches three-run homer to power Saltdogs

Friday: Lincoln 10, Winnipeg 8

What went right: Andy Theiler made his Lincoln Saltdogs debut Friday and came up with his first big hit in the top of the seventh that extended the inning and let the top of the Saltdogs' lineup do the damage.

Theiler was 0-for-3 at the plate with two strikeouts before hitting a two-out single for his first professional hit. That allowed Randy Norris to drive in an RBI single, before Josh Altmann launched a three-run blast that gave the Saltdogs a 9-6 lead.

Lincoln's 1-2-3 hitters of Randy Norris, Josh Altmann and Justin Byrd combined for 10 hits and nine RBIs. Byrd, who returned from injury, hit a three-run blast in the fourth to tied the game 5-5, while Altmann cushioned Lincoln's lead to 10-6 with an RBI single in the ninth.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs were left off the scoreboard after loading the bases in the top of the first inning, followed by Winnipeg putting up five runs in the bottom of the first.

Winnipeg used two home runs in the inning, and added a third in the bottom of the seventh to regain a 6-5 lead.

Up next: Lincoln and Winnipeg continue the series Saturday at 6 p.m.

