Dog Dish: Six-run inning leads Chicago past Lincoln in series-opening battle of Dogs

Monday: Chicago 11, Lincoln 4.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs gave up 15 hits against the Dogs. Eight of Chicago's nine batters recorded a hit, and two players, Brennan Metzger and T.J. Bennett, had three hits.

After beginning the game with a 2-0 lead, Lincoln gave up six runs in the bottom of the second. Anfernee Grier scored Chicago's first run off a dropped third strike from Zak Taylor. Harrison Smith's single scored two runs, and two batters later, Michael Crouse hit a three-run homer.

The Saltdogs gave up three home runs: In addition to Crouse, Brennan Metzger hit one in the fourth and T.J. Bennett homered in the fifth. Five Chicago players had an RBI, including Metzger and Crouse, who had three each.

What went right: Josh Altmann put the Saltdogs on the board first with a two-run homer in the first inning. Altmann scored again in the sixth on Ryan Long's out putout. Edgar Corcino hit the second homer of the day in the top of the seventh.

Dog bytes: Lincoln's Justin Byrd has been hit by pitch six times in the past four games. Byrd has been plunked 16 times this season, which is the second-most in the American Association behind Sioux Falls' Mike Hart with 21.