Wednesday: Sioux Falls 11, Lincoln 8.

What went wrong: An 8-4 ninth-inning Lincoln lead turned on disastrous in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as the Canaries scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth, including a walk-off grand slam from Jordan Barth. Sioux Falls scored four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-0 lead against the Saltdogs, before Lincoln recorded the next eight runs. Lincoln has now dropped four consecutive games and back-to-back series to start the season.

What went right: The Saltdogs had two-run innings in the third, fifth and sixth to take an 8-4 lead and added single runs in the eighth and ninth. Nate Samson went 2-for-3 at the plate and hit the Saltdogs' first home run of the season with a two-run blast in the top of the sixth inning. C. Touchette and A. Takacs added two-hit performances for Lincoln.

Up next: Lincoln and Sioux Falls conclude the series Thursday at 6:30 p.m.