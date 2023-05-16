What went right: Former Nebraska catcher Luke Roskam continued his hot start to the season, notching three hits. ... The Lincoln bullpen was strong, as three relievers allowed to allow just one run in 5 2/3 innings.
What went wrong: Starting pitcher Tanner Brown made it just 2 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits.
Up next: Lincoln and Sioux Falls play again.
Today in sports history: May 16
1964: Northern Dancer wins the Kentucky Derby
1976: Montreal Canadiens win their 19th Stanley Cup
1980: Magic Johnson scores most points by a rookie in an NBA Finals game.