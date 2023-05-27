What went wrong: Sioux City used five long balls, including four two-run blasts Saturday to avenge a 10-9, 11-inning loss to Lincoln on Friday. Eury Perez began the homer festival with a solo blast in the bottom of the second inning, followed by two-run shots from Chase Harris, Jake Ortega and Vince Fernandez in the Explorers' seven-run fourth inning. With Lincoln scoring three runs in the top of the eighth, Harris launched his second home run of the game for the Explorers' fourth two-run shot. Sioux City finished with 18 hits, with 10 charged to Lincoln starter Tanner Brown. Brown lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs with seven earned.