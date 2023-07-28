Friday: Lincoln 9, Kane County 4.

What went right: The Saltdogs never trailed at Haymarket Park, scoring twice in the first inning before blowing the game open with four runs in the third inning and three in the fourth, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Leading 2-1 in the third, Lincoln got an RBI single by Nick Anderson, an RBI sacrifice fly from Jason Rogers in his season debut with Lincoln, an RBI single from Aaron Takacs that drove in Nick Anderson and a passed ball that allowed Will Kengor to score. RBI singles in the fourth inning from Kengor and Nate Samson extended the lead to 9-1.

Luke Roskam reached base five times to extend his on-base streak to 31 games, going 2-for-2 with two walks and getting hit by a pitch. He also scored three runs. Anderson went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBIs.

Abdallah Aris pitched six innings, giving up three runs on three hits while striking out nine — a season-high for the team — to earn the win and improve to 4-2. R.J. Freure struck out the side in his one inning of work; David Zoz added two more strikeouts in his two innings.

What went wrong: The start of the game was delayed just over an hour by a rain shower. Kane County's Todd Lott had two solo home runs for half of the Cougars' offensive output.

Up next: The series continues with Saturday's game scheduled to start at 6 p.m.