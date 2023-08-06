Sunday: Lake Country 5, Lincoln 0

What went right: Luke Roskam went 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles and two walks, extending his on-base streak to 39 games, which is tied for the league high.

Right fielder Connor Panas joined Roskam and also reached the bases four times with two hits and two walks.

What went wrong: Lincoln fell behind 2-0 after three innings after giving up leadoff home runs in the second and third innings. Lake Country extended their lead again in the fourth on another shot over the wall, this time bringing home two to go up 4-0.

Starting pitcher Josh Roeder gave up those four runs on five hits in five innings. It was his fourth consecutive loss as a starter.

Designated hitter Yanio Perez also had a rough outing, going 0-for-4 which ended his season-best 12-game hitting streak.

Up next: The Saltdogs start a three-game series with Winnipeg at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

