Sunday: Lake Country 5, Lincoln 0 What went right: Luke Roskam went 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles and two walks, extending his on-base streak to 39 games, which is tied for the league high.
Right fielder Connor Panas joined Roskam and also reached the bases four times with two hits and two walks.
What went wrong: Lincoln fell behind 2-0 after three innings after giving up leadoff home runs in the second and third innings. Lake Country extended their lead again in the fourth on another shot over the wall, this time bringing home two to go up 4-0.
Starting pitcher Josh Roeder gave up those four runs on five hits in five innings. It was his fourth consecutive loss as a starter.
Designated hitter Yanio Perez also had a rough outing, going 0-for-4 which ended his season-best 12-game hitting streak.
Up next: The Saltdogs start a three-game series with Winnipeg at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Photos: The sights from Taylor Swift night at Haymarket Park
Lincoln's Yanio Perez wears a special jersey as the team became the Swiftdogs for one night only as part of a Taylor Swift promotion Fridayat Haymarket Park.
David Holmberg of the Swiftdogs delivers the opening pitch against Sioux City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
The Swiftdogs' Will Kengor gets a hit in the second inning Friday at Haymarket Park.
The Swiftdogs' Marshall Awtry (from left) high-fives Nate Samson after his second-inning homer scored himself and Josh Roeder on Friday at Haymarket Park.
Taylor Swift fans dressed the part, including from her most recent tour, on Friday at Haymarket Park. The Lincoln baseball team changed its name to Swiftdogs for one night only as part of a Taylor Swift promotion.
Lincoln's David Holmberg pitches against Sioux City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln's Marshall Awtry points to the outfield after hitting a home run against Sioux City on June 30 at Haymarket Park.
The Swiftdogs stand for the national anthem before taking on Sioux City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
The Swiftdogs' Drew Devine rounds third base after hitting a home run in the second inning on Friday at Haymarket Park.
Fans sits on the hill beyond the center-field wall while the Lincoln takes on Sioux City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
Sunlight peaks through cloud coverage in the second inning as the Swiftdogs take on Sioux City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
The Swiftdogs' Zach St. Pierre catches a popfly in right field in the first inning against Siouix City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
The Swiftdogs Zach St. Pierre wears the sorting hat from the Harry Potter series as he celebrates a home run against the Sioux City Explorers on Friday at Haymarket Park. The Lincoln Saltdogs became the "Swiftdogs" for one night, as tickets to a Taylor Swift concert were up for grabs to all ticketholders.
Homer, the Lincoln mascot, dons a special jersey as the local team became the Swiftdogs for one night only as part of a Taylor Swift promotion Friday at Haymarket Park.
The Swiftdogs' Drew Devine plays catch on the field before taking on the Sioux City Explorers on Friday at Haymarket Park. The Lincoln American Association team changed its name and its uniform as part of a Taylor Swift promotion.
The Swiftdogs' Zach St. Pierre wears the sorting hat from the Harry Potter series as he celebrates a fourth-inning home run with his team during Friday's game against the Sioux City Explorers at Haymarket Park.
