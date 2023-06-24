Lincoln's road trip continued Saturday in Sioux Falls. Here's a recap of the game, and a look ahead.
Saturday: Sioux Falls 12, Lincoln 8
What went wrong: A day after 2-1 loss in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, when hits and runs were hard to come by, the Saltdogs scored eight times on 14 hits, including three runs in the eighth to take an 8-7 lead. But it unraveled in the bottom half of the inning, when Sioux Falls scored five runs — four of them with two outs — to take a four-run lead, with the most damage coming from Jabari Henry's three-run homer off Steffon Moore. Starter John Bezdicek gave up six runs on five hits in 4.1 innings. Matt Cronin, who took the loss, gave up three runs on two hits in one inning.
What went right: Down 7-5 in the top of the eighth, Lincoln got back-to-back solo homers from Nate Samson and Aaron Takacs, then a third homer from Drew Devine one out later to take the lead. Yanio Perez and Will Kengor also homered for the Saltdogs.
Up next: Sioux Falls goes for the sweep with a noon start on Sunday.