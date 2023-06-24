What went wrong: A day after 2-1 loss in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, when hits and runs were hard to come by, the Saltdogs scored eight times on 14 hits, including three runs in the eighth to take an 8-7 lead. But it unraveled in the bottom half of the inning, when Sioux Falls scored five runs — four of them with two outs — to take a four-run lead, with the most damage coming from Jabari Henry's three-run homer off Steffon Moore. Starter John Bezdicek gave up six runs on five hits in 4.1 innings. Matt Cronin, who took the loss, gave up three runs on two hits in one inning.