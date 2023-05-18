Roskam’s slam rallies Saltdogs
Thursday: Lincoln 16, Sioux Falls 12.
What went right: Luke Roskam’s biggest hit came in the top of the sixth inning, when he turned on a 3-2 pitch for a grand slam to put the Saltdogs ahead 13-11, taking the lead for good in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It was Lincoln’s second lead of the game after rallying from a 5-0 deficit in the first inning. Roskam finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Nick Anderson added another Saltdogs’ home run, a two-run blast, in the fifth. Anderson finished 3-for-6 with two RBIs. Carter Hope had a stellar performance in relief with 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing just two hits. Matt Goodheart and Aaron Takacs added two RBIs each.
What went right wrong: Sioux Falls took a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after Jabri Henry hit a two-RBI single, followed by a three-run blast from Mike Hart. After Lincoln rallied for six combined runs in the second and third innings to take a 6-5 lead, the Canaries added six runs in the fourth for an 11-6 advantage, with Osvaldo Martinez hitting a three-run home run in the inning.
Up next: The Saltdogs return to Haymarket Park on Friday for the first time this season host the Gary SouthShore RailCats at 7 p.m.