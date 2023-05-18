Roskam’s slam rallies Saltdogs

What went right: Luke Roskam’s biggest hit came in the top of the sixth inning, when he turned on a 3-2 pitch for a grand slam to put the Saltdogs ahead 13-11, taking the lead for good in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It was Lincoln’s second lead of the game after rallying from a 5-0 deficit in the first inning. Roskam finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Nick Anderson added another Saltdogs’ home run, a two-run blast, in the fifth. Anderson finished 3-for-6 with two RBIs. Carter Hope had a stellar performance in relief with 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing just two hits. Matt Goodheart and Aaron Takacs added two RBIs each.