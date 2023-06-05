Monday: Kansas City 2, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: Kansas City (14-8) won a sixth consecutive game and jumped on the board with an RBI single from Jacob Robson in the first inning. Micker Adolfo made it 2-0 with a solo homer in the fifth.

Lincoln (7-14) mustered just five hits and one run, and lost a season-high fifth consecutive game.

Drew Devine went 0-for-4 in the leadoff spot and his 12-game on-base streak came to an end.

What went right: Right-hander Josh Roeder allowed two runs over seven innings. Roeder’s start was the longest for a Saltdog this year.

The Saltdogs got within a run when Yanio Perez hit a two-out solo homer in the ninth. Matt Goodheart then walked to put the tying run on base, but Nate Samson flied out to end the game.

In relief, Matt Cronin worked around a hit batter and single in a scoreless 8th inning.

Up next: The three-game series in KC continues Tuesday with a 7 p.m. start.