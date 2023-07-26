Wednesday: Milwaukee 6, Lincoln 5, 11 innings.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs took a 5-3 in the 11th inning in Franklin, Wisconsin, but the Milkmen came back with three for the walk-off victory. With a runner on second for extra innings, Milwaukee's Gabriel Cancel made it 5-4 with an leadoff double. After a walk and a wild pitch that allowed both runners to move up, Cam Redding won it with a two-run single. Milwaukee tied it in the ninth at 3-3 with two runs off reliever Devin Conn, the first runs he's allowed in nine appearances. Steffon Moore fell to 3-2 with the loss.

What went right: Starter Tanner Brown went six innings, giving up just one run on five hits with seven strikeouts. R.J. Freure struck out five batters in two innings of relief. Lincoln led 2-1 after one inning on Drew Devine's solo homer and Yanio Perez's RBI single. Luke Roskam added to the lead with an RBI single in the fourth. He went 3-for-6 to extend his on-base streak to 29 games. Lincoln took the lead in the 11th with a two-out RBI double by Perez, followed by an RBI single by Will Kengor.

Up next: The two teams meet again at 6:30 Thursday to wrap up the series. The Saltdogs return to Haymarket Park on Friday to start a three-game series against Kane County.