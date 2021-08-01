Dog Dish: Saltdogs blast past Winnipeg with big third inning

Sunday: Lincoln 10, Winnipeg 5

What went right: After finishing the month of July with 44 home runs, the most in the American Association, the Lincoln Saltdogs blasted three to begin August at Haymarket Park. David Vidal, Skyler Weber and Justin Byrd all homered in Lincoln's six-run third inning. Vidal blasted a two-run shot, before Weber hit a solo home run on the next at-bat. Byrd completed the inning with a three-run blast.

Greg Minier struck out eight in six innings of work to improve to 6-1 on the season. After Josh Norwood lasted ⅓ of an inning of relief in the seventh on two walks and two runs, David Zoz minimized the Goldeyes over 1 ⅔ innings and had three strikeouts.

What went wrong: Winnipeg took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, before Lincoln responded with two runs in the bottom of the first. The Goldeyes were able to put some pressure on Lincoln in the seventh inning after Minier's exit with two runs against Norwood to cut the deficit to 10-4. In total, the Lincoln bullpen allowed the Goldeyes to score three runs.