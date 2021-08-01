Dog Dish: Saltdogs blast past Winnipeg with big third inning

Sunday: Lincoln 10, Winnipeg 5
What went right: After finishing the month of July with 44 home runs, the most in the American Association, the Lincoln Saltdogs blasted three to begin August at Haymarket Park. David Vidal, Skyler Weber and Justin Byrd all homered in Lincoln's six-run third inning. Vidal blasted a two-run shot, before Weber hit a solo home run on the next at-bat. Byrd completed the inning with a three-run blast.
Greg Minier struck out eight in six innings of work to improve to 6-1 on the season. After Josh Norwood lasted ⅓ of an inning of relief in the seventh on two walks and two runs, David Zoz minimized the Goldeyes over 1 ⅔ innings and had three strikeouts.
What went wrong: Winnipeg took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, before Lincoln responded with two runs in the bottom of the first. The Goldeyes were able to put some pressure on Lincoln in the seventh inning after Minier's exit with two runs against Norwood to cut the deficit to 10-4. In total, the Lincoln bullpen allowed the Goldeyes to score three runs.
Dog bytes: Lincoln's Josh Altmann was named the American Association's batter of the month of July. Altmann batted .397 with 12 home runs, 28 RBIs and 31 hits. Altmann also scored 21 times and added six doubles.
Up next: The Saltdogs are off Monday before hosting the Houston Apollos at Haymarket Park in three-game set starting Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Saltdogs Around the Bases: Richy heating up on mound as critical stretch looms; roster turnover and more
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in July
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
Big Ten Media Days: The argument for Week 0 at Illinois being Nebraska's most important game of the season
Make no mistake, every game is important this fall. But the lid-lifter in Champaign feels "even more important than any other year."
Big Ten Media Days primer: Frost and Alberts will be there. What are some other storylines to watch in Indy
Here are a few things to watch for as Nebraska coach Scott Frost and players Ben Stille, Deontai Williams, and Austin Allen get ready for Indy.
With a clear vision of his future, Bryce McGowens dives into the present with older brother Trey and Husker hoops
What is the goal for today? For the year? For five years down the road? It's all right in front of Nebraska's highest-ranked recruit. Literally.
‘Everybody’s really supportive’: Creighton native Jessica Stevens appreciates local backing in quest for goat tying championship
She says Lincoln hosting the event is weird. In a good way. "I have family here and it’s awesome to see my friends come and watch too.”
In town to light the torch at the Cornhusker State Games, Alex Gordon gives a glimpse into into retired life. Yes, he misses baseball "a little bit."
Last year's opening ceremonies were virtual due to COVID-19. This time, a welcomed return of normalcy — "We are very happy with what is going on."
Trev Alberts never gave athletic administration any thought. Not while in college. Not while working on TV. But that changed in 2009.
Alberts takes over Nebraska Athletics during an important stretch: "We have to be the hardest working athletic department in the country."
An agreement was sealed by handshakes Tuesday night. Contracts were signed Wednesday morning. Then, a news conference.
The Nebraska shortstop and pitcher was taken by the Atlanta Braves Monday in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
The Nebraska baseball team made a huge splash in the Big Ten this season, and on the recruiting trail the last two years.
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach could be selected as a pitcher or as a position player in the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.
A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.
In back-to-back groups the six players have combined to win 11 major championship on the regular professional tour, in addition to numerous other majors on the Champions Tour.
It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.
State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles
Shandon Reitzell was primed for a big meet.
State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar
An indoor-outdoor national championship sweep was a huge accomplishment for Concordia pole vaulter Josie Puelz, but she thinks there's more to come.
Adi Kunalic would have loved to have the opportunity in his playing days that Nebraska's college athletes have in front of them now.
On the first day student-athletes could begin making money on their name, image, and likeness, several Nebraska athletes took advantage of the…
“It means everything to all of us, our fans, our administration and our players," said Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis after the Bulldogs' 9-0 clinching win Wednesday over Vanderbilt.